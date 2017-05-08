BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp Q2 dividend of $0.31 per share
* Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation declares second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share
May 8 Central Federal Corp
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $3.1 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, UP 15 PERCENT
* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $3.1 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 AND INCREASED $400,000
* FedEx Corp. Reports record fourth quarter and full-year earnings
June 20 FedEx Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the package delivery company benefited from its TNT Express acquisition and higher sales across its express, ground and freight business units.