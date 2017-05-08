版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 23:32 BJT

BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

May 8 Central Federal Corp

* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 1ST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $3.1 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, UP 15 PERCENT

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $3.1 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017 AND INCREASED $400,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐