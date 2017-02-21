BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Central Federal Corp
* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER 2016 AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $2.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND INCREASED 17.3% VERSUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett