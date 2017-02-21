版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-CENTRAL FEDERAL CORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

Feb 21 Central Federal Corp

* CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER 2016 AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $2.9 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND INCREASED 17.3% VERSUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐