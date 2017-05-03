版本:
2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Central Garden & Pet Co announces Q2 earnings per share $0.67

May 3 Central Garden & Pet Co

* Central Garden & Pet Company announces fiscal second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.37 excluding items

* Q2 sales $569.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $574.8 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
