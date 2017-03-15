版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp files for non-timely 10-k

March 15 Central Valley Community Bancorp

* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* Central Valley Community Bancorp - has not fully completed annual assessment of its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
