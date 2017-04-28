BRIEF-Central Valley Community to acquire Folsom Lake Bank in a stock merger

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22
April 27 Central Valley Community Bancorp
* Central Valley Community Bancorp to acquire Folsom Lake Bank
* Central Valley Community Bancorp and Folsom Lake Bank boards of directors have unanimously approved transaction
* Central Valley Community Bancorp will acquire Folsom Lake Bank in a stock merger
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - will acquire Folsom Lake Bank in a stock merger for 0.80 shares of Central Valley stock per Folsom Lake Bank share
* Deal for $33.6 million, or $18.74 per Folsom Lake Bank common share
* James Ford, president and CEO, will continue to lead combined team of professional bankers
* Central Valley Community Bancorp sees deal to be 1.8% dilutive to tangible book value/share initially resulting in tangible book value earnback of less than 2.5 years
* Expects transaction will be 3% accretive to earnings per share in 2018 and an irr greater than 15%
* Central Valley Community Bancorp- Robert Flautt, president, CEO of Folsom Lake Bank will join Central Valley Community Bank through transition period
* Central Valley Community Bancorp- directors, certain executives of Folsom Lake entered into agreements to vote their shares of Folsom Lake in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
