2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Centric Health Q4 shr loss $0.01

March 7 Centric Health Corp

* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 0.7 percent to c$41.8 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
