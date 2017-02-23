版本:
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Q4 loss per share $1.93

Feb 23 Century Aluminum Co

* Century reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.12

* Q4 loss per share $1.93

* Q4 sales $339.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $346.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
