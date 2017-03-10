BRIEF-Century Casinos reports Q4 basic EPS $0.12

March 10 Century Casinos Inc:

* Q4 basic earnings per share $0.12

* Century Casinos, Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $36.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $36 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company is also working to obtain financing to convert and expand palace hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado

* Company estimates palace hotel project will cost approximately $6.5 million and be completed in early 2018

* Century Casinos Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11