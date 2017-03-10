BRIEF-Century Casinos reports Q4 basic EPS $0.12

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Century Casinos Inc:
* Q4 basic earnings per share $0.12
* Century Casinos, Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $36.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $36 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company is also working to obtain financing to convert and expand palace hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado
* Company estimates palace hotel project will cost approximately $6.5 million and be completed in early 2018
* Century Casinos Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.11
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing