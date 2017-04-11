BRIEF-Century Communities and UCP agree to business combination

April 11 Century Communities Inc
* Century Communities and UCP agree to business combination
* Combined company will have an equity market capitalization
of over $700 million and an enterprise value of over $1.3
billion
* Century Communities - in merger, each share of UCP common
stock will be converted into right to receive $5.32 in cash,
0.2309 of newly issued share of century common stock
* Combined company will own or control approximately 25,000
lots and will have a backlog in excess $450 million
* Century Communities - merger expected to be accretive to
company's 2018 EPS as result of revenue and cost synergies and
economies of scale
* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of
directors of both Century and UCP
* Century Communities - will fund cash portion of merger
with available borrowing capacity under its $400 million senior
unsecured credit facility
* J.P. Morgan Securities Llc served as financial advisor to
Century; Citi acted as financial advisor for UCP
