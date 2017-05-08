版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:59 BJT

BRIEF-Century Communities announces $300 million offering of senior notes

May 8 Century Communities Inc

* Century communities announces $300 million offering of senior notes

* Century communities announces $300 million offering of senior notes

* Century communities - intends to use a portion of net proceeds from this offering to repay all outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility

* Century communities inc - intends to offer $300 million of its senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐