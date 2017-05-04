BRIEF-Century Communities Q1 earnings per share $0.40

May 4 Century Communities Inc:

* Century Communities reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $226.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Century Communities Inc qtrly home sales revenues rose 25% to $226.4 million

* Century Communities Inc qtrly home deliveries increased 13% to 608 homes

* Century Communities Inc qtrly average home sales price increased 11% to $372,400

* Century Communities Inc quarter-end backlog dollar value improved 21% to $436.0 million

* Century Communities Inc - expect FY 2017 home deliveries to be in range of 3,000 to 3,300 homes

* Century Communities Inc sees FY 2017 home sales revenues to be in range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: