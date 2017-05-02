版本:
BRIEF-Century Pacific Food to acquire the Hunt’s license for Philippines

May 2 Century Pacific Food Inc

* To acquire the Hunt’s license for Philippines

* Co to purchase rights to manufacture, sell, and distribute Hunt’s branded products in Philippines from JV between Universal Robina and Conagra Foods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
