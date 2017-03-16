BRIEF-Centurylink and Level 3 shareholders approve merger

March 16 CenturyLink Inc
* CenturyLink and Level 3 shareholders approve merger
* CenturyLink -about 96.3 percent of votes cast supported
proposal to issue co's common stock to level 3 stockholders in
connection with proposed merger
* CenturyLink - co, level 3 continue to expect to receive
remaining state, federal and international approvals in time to
complete merger by Sept. 30, 2017
* CenturyLink - About 81.2 pct of level 3's outstanding
shares, more than 98.8 pct of votes cast,voted in favor of
approving merger at special meeting
