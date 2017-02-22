版本:
BRIEF-Centurylink expands collaboration with VMware to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption

Feb 22 Centurylink Inc

* Centurylink expands its collaboration with VMware to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
