2017年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Centurylink Inc estimates total capital expenditures of $1.9 bln

May 5 Centurylink Inc:

* Centurylink Inc says estimate that total capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 to be about $1.9 billion

* Centurylink Inc says capital expenditures estimate for 2017 inclusive of caf phase 2 related expenditures, but exclusive of additional expenditures Source text: (bit.ly/2qzBc7w) Further company coverage:
