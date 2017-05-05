BRIEF-Centurylink Inc estimates total capital expenditures of $1.9 bln

UPDATE 1-Australia energy company requests arbitration in row over Senegal oil project
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)
May 5 Centurylink Inc:
* Centurylink Inc says estimate that total capital expenditures for remainder of 2017 to be about $1.9 billion
* Centurylink Inc says capital expenditures estimate for 2017 inclusive of caf phase 2 related expenditures, but exclusive of additional expenditures Source text: (bit.ly/2qzBc7w) Further company coverage:
* Tesla autopilot head of software Chris Lattner leaves; Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as new head of AI and computer vision - Electrek Source text - http://bit.ly/2sok84b Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments