BRIEF-Centurylink says Centurylink Escrow LLC entered into a credit agreement

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Centurylink Inc
* Centurylink says on June 19, Centurylink Escrow LLC entered into a credit agreement in connection with pending acquisition of level 3 communications
* New term loan facilities consist of $1.575 billion term loan a tranche, a $0.370 billion term loan A-1 tranche and a $6.0 billion term loan B tranche - SEC filing
* Intends to use proceeds to finance cash portion of consideration payable in connection with acquisition
* New revolving credit facility and borrowings under term loan A and A-1 facilities will mature five years after closing of acquisition
* Borrowings under term loan B facility will mature on January 31, 2025
* Agreement providing for $9.945 billion in senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility
* Agreement providing for $9.945 billion in senior secured credit facilities, also consisting of $7.945 billion of new term loan facilities
* New revolving credit facility is designed to replace company's current revolving credit facility
* A portion of new revolving credit facility in an amount not to exceed $100 million will be available for swingline loans
* A portion of new revolving credit facility in an amount not to exceed $400 million will be available for issuance of letters of credit Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tqbCQS) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.