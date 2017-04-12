版本:
中国
2017年 4月 12日

BRIEF-CenturyLink says Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland and District of Columbia approve company's level 3 merger

April 12 CenturyLink Inc

* CenturyLink Inc- Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland and District of Columbia approve CenturyLink - level 3 merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
