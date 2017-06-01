BRIEF-CenturyLink says Glen Post III will remain CEO until Jan. 1, 2019

June 1 CenturyLink Inc:

* CenturyLink announces CEO succession plan

* CenturyLink Inc says Glen F. Post III will remain ceo until Jan. 1, 2019

* CenturyLink Inc says level 3 president and CEO, will become centurylink president and chief operating officer upon closing of merger

* CenturyLink Inc says CenturyLink and level 3 continue to expect to close transaction by Sept. 30, 2017.

* CenturyLink - Jeff Storey will succeed post as CEO of CenturyLink effective Jan. 1, 2019 and that post will then become executive chairman of co's board