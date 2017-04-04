版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-CenturyLink signs agreement to provide real-time monitoring of opioid prescriptions

April 4 CenturyLink Inc:

* CenturyLink signs agreement with EagleForce associates to provide government agencies with real-time monitoring of opioid prescriptions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
