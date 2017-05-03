版本:
BRIEF-Cenveo Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 from cont ops

May 3 Cenveo Inc:

* Cenveo reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $1.02 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales fell 13.5 percent to $374.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $378.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cenveo Inc - qtrly loss per share diluted $ 1.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
