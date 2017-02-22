BRIEF-Cenveo reports Q4 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Cenveo Inc-
* Cenveo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations
* Q4 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales fell 12.9 percent to $417.2 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $1.6 billion
* Cenveo Inc says announces two-year, $50 million profitability improvement plan
* Cenveo Inc says are evaluating options to achieve at least additional $10 million of cost savings and profitability initiatives in 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of approximately $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.