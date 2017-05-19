版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 03:39 BJT

BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group

May 19 Cerberus Capital Management L.P.:

* Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Bushkill Group

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill

* Transaction includes Bushkill's Pocono Mountains Resort location, The Villas at Tree Tops & Fairway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
