BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group

* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Cerberus Capital Management L.P.:
* Cerberus Capital Management to acquire Bushkill Group
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
* Transaction includes Bushkill's Pocono Mountains Resort location, The Villas at Tree Tops & Fairway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.