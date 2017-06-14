版本:
BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande

June 14 Cerberus Capital Management Lp :

* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus

* Cerberus capital management says Orion is now sole shareholder of Sotogrande Luxco, owning about 99 percent of Sotogrande SA

* Says it is envisaged that sotogrande luxco will launch a delisting takeover bid over the sotogrande shares

* Says transaction marks the beginning of the second phase of Sotogrande SA's redevelopment and repositioning plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
