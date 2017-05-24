版本:
BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ

May 24 (Reuters) -

* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
