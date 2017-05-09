版本:
BRIEF-Cerecor Q1 loss per share $0.19

May 9 Cerecor Inc

* Cerecor inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $400,000

* Cerecor inc - completed a private offering with armistice capital that should support company's operations through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
