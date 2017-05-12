BRIEF-Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announces closure of its Pimenton mine

May 12 Cerro Grande Mining Corp

* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of its pimenton mine

* Cerro grande mining corp - company could not give a date in future when mining operations could restart at pimenton mine

* Cerro grande mining - closure of 100% owned pimenton mine due to combination of lack of adequate working capital

* Cerro grande mining corp - currently investigating all alternatives for raising additional working capital

* Cerro grande mining corp says closure of its 100% owned pimenton mine also due to a series of snow storms that have and will affect operations at mine