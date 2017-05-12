BRIEF-Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announces closure of its Pimenton mine

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Cerro Grande Mining Corp
* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of its pimenton mine
* Cerro grande mining corp - company could not give a date in future when mining operations could restart at pimenton mine
* Cerro grande mining - closure of 100% owned pimenton mine due to combination of lack of adequate working capital
* Cerro grande mining corp - currently investigating all alternatives for raising additional working capital
* Cerro grande mining corp says closure of its 100% owned pimenton mine also due to a series of snow storms that have and will affect operations at mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project