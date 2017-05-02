版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Certive Solutions Inc announces Titan asset divestiture

May 2 Certive Solutions Inc:

* Certive Solutions Inc announces Titan asset divestiture

* Certive Solutions Inc says effective April 28, 2017, it intends to divest itself of assets purchased from Titan Health Management Solutions Inc

* Says terms of transaction will be disclosed when final settlement agreement is resolved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐