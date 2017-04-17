BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma estimates cash, cash equivalents as of June 30,

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 17 Cerulean Pharma Inc:
* Cerulean Pharma-estimates cash, cash equivalents as of june 30, assuming has not consummated transactions under novartis apa or dar*pa, to be $4 million-$6 million
* Cerulean Pharma-in event that dar*pa deal does not close board may elect to dissolve co,liquidate assets whether under title 7 or title 11 of u.s. Code
* Cerulean Pharma-if board decides to dissolve assets,would be required to pay all of debts, obligations, among others, before distribution to stockholders
* Cerulean Pharma-expects that amount of cash left, if any, to distribute to stockholders would be materially less than expected amounts set forth as of june 30 Source text - bit.ly/2pb22lV Further company coverage:
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Expect to use net proceeds for working capital, expanding partnering activities, advancing clinical program for metastatic breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results