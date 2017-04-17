版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Cerus enters into supply and manufacturing agreement with Porex Corp

April 17 Cerus Corp-

* Cerus Corp - on April 13, co entered an amended, restated supply and manufacturing agreement with porex corp effective April 1, 2017 - SEC filing

* Cerus Corp - entered amended agreement with porex corp to extend current supply and manufacturing agreement until December 31, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2ps6gW7) Further company coverage:
