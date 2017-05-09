BRIEF-Cerus provides update on Intercept red blood cell system

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Cerus Corp
* Cerus announces exercise of additional BARDA contract options totaling $46.6 million to support intercept red blood cell system development
* Cerus corp- additional $46.6 million brings cerus' total allocation up to $88.4 million to date
* Cerus corp- recepi phase iii study protocol is under fda review, and redes phase iii study is open for enrollment
* Cerus corp- current allocations fund two of three expected phase iii studies for possible future pma submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.