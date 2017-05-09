版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Cerus provides update on Intercept red blood cell system

May 9 Cerus Corp

* Cerus announces exercise of additional BARDA contract options totaling $46.6 million to support intercept red blood cell system development

* Cerus corp- additional $46.6 million brings cerus' total allocation up to $88.4 million to date

* Cerus corp- recepi phase iii study protocol is under fda review, and redes phase iii study is open for enrollment

* Cerus corp- current allocations fund two of three expected phase iii studies for possible future pma submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
