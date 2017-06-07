BRIEF-Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution supply

June 7 Cerus Corp:
* Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution
(pas) supply
* Cerus Corp - expected Fresenius Kabi pas shortage could be
less disruptive to blood center production of intercept
platelets than initially anticipated
* Cerus Corp - "cautiously optimistic that a future supply
shortage for our customers has been mitigated by FDA decision"
* Cerus - expectation follows decision by FDA to review a
recent submission by Fresenius Kabi as a changes being effected
in 30 days (cbe-30) supplement
