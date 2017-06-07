版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution supply

June 7 Cerus Corp:

* Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution (pas) supply

* Cerus Corp - expected Fresenius Kabi pas shortage could be less disruptive to blood center production of intercept platelets than initially anticipated

* Cerus Corp - "cautiously optimistic that a future supply shortage for our customers has been mitigated by FDA decision"

* Cerus - expectation follows decision by FDA to review a recent submission by Fresenius Kabi as a changes being effected in 30 days (cbe-30) supplement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
