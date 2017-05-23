BRIEF-Cerus provides U.S. business update

May 23 Cerus Corp

* Cerus provides U.S. business update

* A pending platelet additive solution shortage is expected to impact some U.S. blood centers producing intercept platelets

* Fresenius Kabi has stated that it is working with its suppliers and FDA to resolve this delay

* Cerus Corp says updating its 2017 product revenue guidance to a range of $38 million to $46 million compared to prior range of $43 million to $48 million

* Cerus Corp - believe shortage could "adversely" affect intercept platelet production by impacted blood centers through year end

* Cerus Corp - received notification last week of a pending U.S. supply shortage of a platelet additive solution manufactured and sold by fresenius kabi

* Cerus Corp - pending shortage is due to an unanticipated delay in FDA approval of a plastic component used in manufacture of pas container Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: