BRIEF-Cerveau Technologies says finalization of a clinical supply agreement with Merck

May 4 Cerveau Technologies Inc
* Cerveau Technologies Inc. Signs clinical supply agreement
with merck for investigational tau imaging agent
* Cerveau Technologies says finalization of a clinical
supply agreement with merck
* Cerveau Technologies- will be responsible for providing
access to MK-6240 at multiple sites globally to be used in
Merck-specific research initiatives
* Cerveau Technologies- will be accelerating technology
transfer and site qualification in over 15 sites to provide
access to support broad availability
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: