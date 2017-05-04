BRIEF-Cerveau Technologies says finalization of a clinical supply agreement with Merck

May 4 Cerveau Technologies Inc

* Cerveau Technologies Inc. Signs clinical supply agreement with merck for investigational tau imaging agent

* Cerveau Technologies- will be responsible for providing access to MK-6240 at multiple sites globally to be used in Merck-specific research initiatives

* Cerveau Technologies- will be accelerating technology transfer and site qualification in over 15 sites to provide access to support broad availability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: