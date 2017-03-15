版本:
BRIEF-Cervus Equipment says its transportation and commercial and industrial segments may continue to face challenges in 2017

March 15 Cervus Equipment Corp

* Cervus equipment corp. Announces 2016 year end results, enters 2017 with strengthened balance sheet

* Cervus equipment corp - our transportation and commercial and industrial segments may continue to face challenges in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
