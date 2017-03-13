版本:
BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 mln revolving line of credit

March 13 Cesca Therapeutics Inc-

* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit

* Has set-up a wholly-owned subsidiary, Thermogenesis Corp, to separately own and operate its device business

* Clinical development activities will remain with cesca, parent company

* "Our goal is to make thermogenesis cash-flow neutral within next 12 months" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
