版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:23 BJT

BRIEF-Ceva Q1 adjusted earnings $0.28/shr

May 4 Ceva Inc

* Ceva, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $21.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $21 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "customers shipped a record 352 million ceva-powered chips, resulting in 50% year-over-year royalty revenue growth" in the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐