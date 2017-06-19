版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-Ceva says Shanghai Frequen licensed, deployed co's bluetooth low energy technology

June 19 Ceva Inc:

* Ceva -Shanghai Frequen Microelectronics Co Ltd licensed, deployed co's Rivierawaves Bluetooth low energy technology in FR801X family of wireless integrated circuits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
