BRIEF-Ceylon Graphite purchases Drill Rig

April 25 Ceylon Graphite Corp:

* Ceylon Graphite purchases Drill Rig

* Ceylon Graphite Corp - unit purchased hxy-2t type core drilling rig from H.H. Drill-Tech drilling machinery co ltd

* Ceylon Graphite Corp - company will drill all 116 grids over next 24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
