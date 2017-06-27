BRIEF-CF Corp enters into equity purchase agreements

CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
June 27 CF Corp:
* CF Corp - co entered into equity purchase agreements in connection with rights of first offer under forward purchase agreements, dated April 18, 2016
* CF Corp - as per purchase agreements, certain accredited investors to buy 20 million class a ordinary shares of co, par value $0.0001/share, for $10.00/share
* CF - the accredited investors will buy the class A shares prior to closing of co's previously announced business combination with Fidelity & Guaranty Life Source text: (bit.ly/2tm11cG) Further company coverage:
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd. announces appointment to board of directors and formation of advisory board
* Launched an offering of senior secured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million