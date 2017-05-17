版本:
BRIEF-C&F Financial Corp declares quarterly dividend

May 17 C&F Financial Corp

* C&F Financial Corporation declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program

* Board has reauthorized corporation's share repurchase program to purchase up to $5 million of corporation's common stock

* Current share repurchase program is authorized through May 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
