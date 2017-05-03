BRIEF-CF Industries Holdings reports Q1 2017 results

May 3 CF Industries Holdings Inc:
* Cf Industries Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter net
loss of $23 million and EBITDA of $218 million; adjusted net
earnings of $11 million and adjusted EBITDA of $272 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 sales $1.037 billion versus I/B/E/S view $997.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says "global nitrogen supply surplus continues to pressure
marginal producers in china and other regions"
* Says new capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be
in range of approximately $400 to $450 million for sustaining
and other
* Says expects to receive tax refunds of about $800 million
due to carryback of certain federal, state tax losses from 2016
tax year to prior periods
* Says cash refunds related to tax loss carryback are
expected to be received in Q3 of 2017
* Says CF continues to expect 5-6 million metric tons of
total urea exports from china in 2017
* Says company did not enter into any additional natural gas
hedges in Q1 of 2017
* Says average selling prices in Q1 2017 were lower than
average selling prices in Q1 2016 due to greater global nitrogen
supply availability
* Sees uneven pricing environment to continue through
2017,with spring increase possible before return to low levels
in summer
