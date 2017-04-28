BRIEF-CFNB Q3 earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 California First National Bancorp :
* CFNB third quarter earnings increase 56% on strong non-interest income
* Q3 earnings per share $0.24
* California First National Bancorp - Q3 2017 total interest income increased 4.6% to $7.2 million from $6.8 million for Q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes