版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-CFNB Q3 earnings per share $0.24

April 28 California First National Bancorp :

* CFNB third quarter earnings increase 56% on strong non-interest income

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* California First National Bancorp - Q3 2017 total interest income increased 4.6% to $7.2 million from $6.8 million for Q3 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐