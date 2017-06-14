BRIEF-CGG begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 CGG SA:
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
* CGG - commences sauvegarde proceeding for parent company in france and pre-arranged chapter 11 for certain material subsidiaries in U.S.
* CGG says under terms of proposed restructuring agreements, upon emergence, approximately $1.95 billion in debt will be eliminated from CGG'S balance sheet
* CGG - CGG and certain of its financial creditors entered into a lock-up agreement on June 13, 2017
* CGG says expects that normal day-to-day operations will continue during french sauvegarde and U.S. Chapter 11 and chapter 15 processes
* CGG - under lock-up agreement, parties committed to support and to take all steps and actions necessary to implement and consummate restructuring plan
* CGG says intends to make timely payment to vendors in normal course for all goods and services provided after June 14
* CGG - lock-up agreement signed by ad hoc committee of secured lenders, holding collectively about 53.8pct of aggregate amount of group's secured debt
* CGG - lock-up agreement signed by ad hoc committee of senior noteholders holding about 52.4pct of aggregate principal amount of co's senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.