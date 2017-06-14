版本:
BRIEF-CGI awarded $133.9 mln contract to develop US ACWS

June 14 CGI Group Inc

* CGI awarded $133.9 m contract to develop the U.S. Army Contract Writing System (ACWS)

* CGI Group Inc - ‍selected for a 10-year idiq contract valued at $133.9 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
