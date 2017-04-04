版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-CGI Group signs new agreement with Bisnode

April 4 CGI Group Inc:

* Has signed a new agreement with bisnode to assume responsibility for managing company's technology services in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐