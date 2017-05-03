版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-CGI Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items

May 3 Cgi Group Inc:

* Cgi reports strong q2 results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.91 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.90

* Q2 revenue c$2.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.74 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly bookings of $2.7 billion

* Says qtrly backlog of $21.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
