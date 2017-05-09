版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-CGI secures contract with city of Los Angeles

May 9 CGI Group Inc

* CGI group-awarded 10-year, us$43 million managed advantage contract from city of Los Angeles for cloud-hosting and managed digital application services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
