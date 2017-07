July 5 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* CH-53K king stallion flight testing begins transition to patuxent river naval air station

* CH-53K king stallion completed first extended "cross country" flight from sikorsky's West Palm Beach, facility to Naval Air Station Patuxent River

