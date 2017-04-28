版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-C.H. Robinson Worldwide, units enter into receivables purchase agreement

April 28 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc-

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc says on april 26, co, co's unit entered into a receivables purchase agreement - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oR6kdC) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐