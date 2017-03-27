BRIEF-Cham Paper FY net profit up at CHF 8.6 mln

MOVES- Rothschild, Northern Trust, Bluemountain Capital
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 27 Cham Paper Group Holding AG
* FY net revenue up by 2.1 percent to 198.4 million Swiss Francs ($200.85 million)
* FY EBIT margin within target range at 5.3 percent
* FY net profit for year of 8.6 million Francs (previous year: 0.5 million Francs)
* To increase dividend from 3 Francs(2015) to 4 Francs per share
* Positive outlook across all divisions
* Leveraging potential efficiency and productivity gains should ensure that profitability remains at between 5 and 12 percent of EBIT margin over long term, i.e. within the target range previously announced
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.