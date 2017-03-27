版本:
BRIEF-Cham Paper FY net profit up at CHF 8.6 mln

March 27 Cham Paper Group Holding AG

* FY net revenue up by 2.1 percent to 198.4 million Swiss Francs ($200.85 million)

* FY EBIT margin within target range at 5.3 percent

* FY net profit for year of 8.6 million Francs (previous year: 0.5 million Francs)

* To increase dividend from 3 Francs(2015) to 4 Francs per share

* Positive outlook across all divisions

* Leveraging potential efficiency and productivity gains should ensure that profitability remains at between 5 and 12 percent of EBIT margin over long term, i.e. within the target range previously announced

